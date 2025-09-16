Swedbank AB Has $6.53 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Swedbank AB increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

