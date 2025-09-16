Swedbank AB Has $7.67 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.