Swedbank AB Invests $3.14 Million in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of IES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth $16,853,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 17,886.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $369.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $264.61. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $388.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.64.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.23, for a total value of $2,699,427.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,776,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,006,185.44. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,026 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

