Swedbank AB Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,066,798,000 after purchasing an additional 244,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 716,442 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after purchasing an additional 935,721 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,562,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,766,000 after purchasing an additional 124,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,038,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $257.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

