Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 61,200 Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $12,624,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 71,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,400. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

