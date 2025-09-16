Swedbank AB Reduces Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7%

ALL opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day moving average is $200.48. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.