Swedbank AB Sells 2,967 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Swedbank AB cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $24,462,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.