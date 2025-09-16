Swedbank AB Sells 3,105 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,049,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,574.52. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,000 shares of company stock worth $53,762,450. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

