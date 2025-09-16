Swedbank AB Sells 3,130 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

