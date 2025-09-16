Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TALO opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.80. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.53 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2,601.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

