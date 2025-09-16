Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $125.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,878. This represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,498.75. The trade was a 8.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,095,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,205,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,738,000 after purchasing an additional 148,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Teleflex by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 303,521 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

