Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Forecast for OXM Q3 Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Oxford Industries stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Robert S. Trauber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

