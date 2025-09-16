Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $182.60, but opened at $175.88. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $177.83, with a volume of 1,609,364 shares trading hands.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

