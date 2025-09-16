Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Santander lowered Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

