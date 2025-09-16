Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 2,249 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.46. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

