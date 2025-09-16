Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Corning by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 1.2%

Corning stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

