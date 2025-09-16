Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service grew its position in A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

