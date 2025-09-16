Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 138,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.