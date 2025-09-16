Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

