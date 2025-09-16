Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 2,411 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,343,000 after buying an additional 94,164 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

