Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 456 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 88.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO stock opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

