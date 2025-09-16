Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 805 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,611 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 134,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

