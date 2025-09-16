Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 2,910 Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.8%

FNV opened at $203.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $204.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.