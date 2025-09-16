Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

