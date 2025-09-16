Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust $BUI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 110.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 103,187.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.