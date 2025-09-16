Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

