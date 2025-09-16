Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 164.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.