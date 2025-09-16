Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1,416.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3%

VICI opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.