Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 797.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Construction Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,062,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.9%

ROAD opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $779.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.