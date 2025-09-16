Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

