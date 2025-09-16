Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

T stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

