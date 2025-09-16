Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,369,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,512,000 after purchasing an additional 94,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VYM opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

