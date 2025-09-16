Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

