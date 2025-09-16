Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

