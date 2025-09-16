Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. $NOTV

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.52% of Inotiv worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 175,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOTV opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.16.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

