Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

