Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 9,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 258.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 167,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

