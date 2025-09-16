Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE WRB opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.R. Berkley

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.