Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $1,555.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,471.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,724.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

