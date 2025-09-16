Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 3,178 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

