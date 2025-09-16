Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.26 and its 200 day moving average is $292.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $326.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

