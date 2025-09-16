Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 856 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

