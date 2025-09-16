Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 274.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 628,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 986,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 183,181 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

