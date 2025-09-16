Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,443,000 after purchasing an additional 291,506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $276.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

