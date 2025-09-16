Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 177.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

