Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.34.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

