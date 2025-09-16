Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE DLR opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.