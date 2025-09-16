Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 8,453 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.