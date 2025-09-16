Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) versus Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Head to Head Contrast

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and Vivopower International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $54.01 million 1.97 -$62.75 million ($0.84) -1.93 Vivopower International $20,000.00 2,507.28 -$46.70 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vivopower International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tigo Energy.

Tigo Energy has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vivopower International has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vivopower International shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Vivopower International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Vivopower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -69.01% -434.06% -63.64% Vivopower International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tigo Energy and Vivopower International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivopower International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Vivopower International.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

