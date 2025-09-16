Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$31.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.7%

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,729.00. 35.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.73. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$29.51.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.39%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.

